Travel advisory: Emirates reveals busiest days to travel this festive season

As the festive season approaching, Emirates Airline has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying in December, urging them to plan ahead due to a significant rise in the number of travellers departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The airline anticipates daily departures of more than 88,000 passengers during peak travel seasons, which are expected to occur between December 12 to 15, December 20 to 22, and December 27 to 29.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport up to 3 hours before a flight and take note of their boarding time to ensure they reach the departure gate on time. They can streamline their check-in and baggage drop process through various options available.

Emirates allows passengers to check in online or via the app 48 hours before departure, and drop off luggage at the airport 24 hours or 12 hours before US flights.

The Emirates Home Check-In service is offered at no cost to First Class customers and Skywards Platinum Members.

During the festive season, trained staff are available to support people of determination, including those with hidden disabilities, by providing pre-planned guides for DXB.

In addition, there is free parking for two hours at the airport and a special priority lane for security, passport control, check-in, and priority boarding if necessary.