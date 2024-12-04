Tremors felt in Maharashtra after earthquake hits Telangana

Mild shocks were also experienced in Gadchiroli, which is located very close to Telangana, according to the district information office.

Two earthquakes strike Telangana in the last 15 days
Nagpur: Tremors were experienced in Maharashtra’s Nagpur and Gadchiroli districts after an earthquake struck Mulugu in neighbouring Telangana on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The earthquake of 5.3 magnitude was recorded in Mulugu at 7.27 am, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Light tremors were felt in Nagpur, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources and local residents.

Light tremors are generally felt 200 to 300 km from the epicentre of a quake, the IMD officials said.

