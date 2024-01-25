Trending breakfast spot in Hyderabad, watch viral videos

Hyderabad’s breakfast scene has a new player that’s capturing the hearts and taste buds of locals. The city, known for its diverse breakfast options, has a new sensation in town – The Rameshwaram Cafe. This Bengaluru-based cafe, celebrated for its authentic South Indian breakfast, opened its doors to the public last weekend and has since become a hotspot, drawing large crowds every morning.

The cafe has quickly gained popularity, with food enthusiasts and bloggers alike making waves on Instagram through viral reels showcasing the delectable offerings.

Specializing in traditional South Indian breakfast delights, The Rameshwaram Cafe, located in Madhapur, has become a go-to spot for those craving mouthwatering ghee idlis, irresistible dosas, and soul-soothing filter coffee.

Prior to its official inauguration, the cafe offered a delightful sneak peek to food enthusiasts through free food trials. The iconic eatery’s must-try recommendations include the enticing Ghee Podi Idli, the flavorful Ghee Posi Masala Dosa, the classic Puri, and more.

