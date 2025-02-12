Trending: Mohammad Kaif and Ram Charan’s photo breaks internet

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif and Tollywood star Ram Charan met at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) in Mumbai. Their meeting went viral after Kaif shared a picture online.

Kaif’s Compliment for Ram Charan

Kaif posted the photo on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “You meet him and you want to do a Naatu Naatu step. Such a global super star but so down to earth. You made all of us proud. Best wishes for many more hits. #ramcharan “

Ram Charan’s ISPL Team

Ram Charan was at the event to support his team, Falcon Risers Hyderabad. He announced his ownership of the team in December 2023, stating that he wanted to support talent and celebrate street cricket in India.

Ram Charan’s recent film Game Changer, directed by Shankar, did not perform well at the box office despite high expectations.

Upcoming Film: RC16

Charan is now working on RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, and Mirzapur star Divyenndu. Some reports suggest the title might be Peddi, but there is no official confirmation yet.

Recently, Ram Charan’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi, made headlines for saying he hopes for a grandson to continue their family legacy. His comment sparked discussion on social media.