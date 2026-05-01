Trending photos: Pregnant Deepika Padukone shoots with SRK

Despite announcing her second pregnancy with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika is continuing her professional commitments

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 1st May 2026 11:15 am IST
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan (Image Source: X)

Hyderabad: Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have set social media buzzing after new pictures from their film King surfaced online. The mommy-to-be, Deepika, was seen hand-in-hand with Shah Rukh on the sets in Cape Town, South Africa. Fans could not stop praising her radiant pregnancy glow and the duo’s chemistry.

Leaked from Sets

Deepika looked beautiful in a flowy, floral gown that subtly hid her baby bump. She smiled throughout the outdoor shoot, impressing fans with her presence. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, sported a rugged look in a striped button-down shirt and blue trousers. Fans also noticed he had returned to a darker hair colour, moving away from his salt-and-pepper look seen in earlier shoots.

The pictures went viral on social media platforms like X, Instagram, and Reddit. Fans described the images as looking like a “Renaissance painting” and praised the styling of both actors. Many comments highlighted Deepika’s charm and Shah Rukh’s energy, saying he looks better than ever, even at 60. Their on-screen chemistry has excited fans ahead of the film’s release.

Subhan Bakery

King Shooting Details

King, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, is currently shooting in South Africa. The team is filming an 18-day schedule for the climax, including stylised action and song sequences. After Cape Town, the shoot will continue in Mumbai for 10 days. The movie also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Deepika Padukone’s Busy Work Schedule

Despite announcing her second pregnancy with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika is continuing her professional commitments. She is simultaneously working on King and Raaka with Allu Arjun. The production teams are taking necessary precautions to ensure her safety during the shoot.

Release Date 

King is scheduled to be released on 24 December 2026. The film marks Shah Rukh’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. With high-energy action, picturesque locations, and a star-studded cast, King is already generating huge excitement among fans.

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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 1st May 2026 11:15 am IST

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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