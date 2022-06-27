Trending pics: Alia Bhatt in hospital, Amitabh Bachchan parties in Hyderabad & more

Mumbai: Celebrities never fail to keep our social media feeds flooded with their interesting posts. From the in-house parties to project announcements to sharing goofy selfies, they make sure that they share their happy moments through social media. Today is no different, it is a happy day as Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with a beautiful picture.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Alia shared a photo from her ultrasound session and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” Her post has left everyone elated for them.

Megastar Amitabh Bachhchan, who is currently shooting for Project K in Hyderabad, on Sunday attended the opening ceremony of the new office building of Vyjayanthi Movies. Big B’s pic hanging out with Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani and hit filmmakers Prashanth Neel, and Nag Ashwin is going viral on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently holidaying in Dubai. We got a glimpse of her vacation through her friend Shilpa Reddy’s Instagram account.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were spotted heading together for a dinner date after attending Umang festival 2022. Tejasswi looked beautiful in a green saree paired with a pink blouse, while Karan looked dapper in a black blingy suit paired with a white shirt.

Photos of Shehnaaz Gill’s performance at Umang Festival 2022 are taking internet by storm. Dressed in a pink outfit, Shehnaaz looked stunning as she set the stage on fire. This is the first time that Sana will be performaning on awards stage post her Bigg Boss stint.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently hosted Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde at their home. On the Instagram account of Ram’s pet Rhyme, a photo was posted as they all posed for the camera.

Pataudi couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently in London. They treated their son Taimur with a Rolling Stones concert. Kareena took to Instagram and shared a photo with the family in matching outfits as they headed out for their musical evening.