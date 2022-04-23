Trending pics: Alia Bhatt with her ‘baby’, SRK’s home nameplate changed & more

Mumbai: From sharing stunning pictures on social media to announcing their exciting upcoming projects, celebrities know how to occupy the trending spot. Every day a lot happens in the film and TV industry and while you may not be able to catch up with all of them, here we bring you all those trending pictures that grabbed headlines today.

On Saturday, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt blessed our social media feeds with some more cute pictures from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. In one of the pictures, Alia can be seen sitting pretty with her ‘furr baby’ Edward and it is just too cute.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home Mannat got a new stylish name plate. SRKians obsessed with the change and are celebrating the same on Twitter. Pictures too are being shared widely on the micro-blogging site.

Former actress Sana Khan, along with her husband Mufti Anas Sayaid, is currently enjoying her religious trip to Mecca. Sana has been sharing several glimpses of her Umrah on Instagram.

Actress Deepika Padukone recently dropped a bunch of alluring photos on Instagram that went viral in no time.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan aong with their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan kickstarted their weekend with some fun. While Jeh was seen riding his toy car, Taimur gave to the paparazzi present around them.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are currently shooting for Animal in Manali. A video of the actors donning traditional attires has been leaked from the sets.

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram to share glimpse of what his Saturday looks like. He shared a picture of his wife, actress Shibani Dandekar casually lounging at home on what he describes as a ‘Sunny Saturday’.