Trending pics: Gauri Khan parties in Hyderabad, Ranbir-Alia’s bengali wedding & more

Gauri Khan and Namrata Shirodkar recently met in Hyderabad. The two have shared pictures from their get-together on Instagram. “Unexpected fun lunch!! @gaurikhan in the house..literally catching up after so many years ..it’s as if time stood still .. leaving after a full lunch of flashbacks and great memories! and many laughs…should do this often GK keep shining as you always do,” Namrata wrote on her photo-sharing app.

Ranbir and Alia’s wedding took place in Kolkata too! Yes, you read that right. The couple’s fans in Kolkata dressed two figurines as Bengali bride and groom covering up them with face cutouts of Ranbir and Alia. The pictures are grabbing a lot of attention on social media.

Ranbir & Alia fans in Kolkata, dressed up dolls as Alia-Ranbir and performed rituals as part of their wedding celebrations!

Alia and Ranbir’s bodyguards, Sunil Talekar and Yusuf Ibrahim penned sweet notes for the actors on social media.

Ram Charan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film ‘RC 15’, was spotted posing for pictures with Punjab cops.

A photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their siblings — Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, and others too is going viral on social media.

Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in a pastel pink organza saree by Manish Malhotra at Ranbir-Alia’s wedding.