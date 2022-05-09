Trending pics: Palak-Ibrahim Pataudi’s dinner date, Munawar’s GF & more

Mumbai: New day calls for new set of pictures from the Bollywood and telly world. Just like the people, stars were also very excited for Mother’s Day and many took to social media to appreaciate and celebrate their supermoms. Many shared gems from their archives on social media platforms as a treat to their fans. If you missed any, take a look at all the snaps that took the internet by storm.

On Sunday night, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari was papped along with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and a few other friends in Mumbai. This has sparked dating rumours between the two. Pictures and videos of the duo are surfacing online.

Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui posted a click with his girlfriend in his Instagram stories, leaving many baffled. As per reports, the name of the girl is Nazil, who’s a model and a YouTuber. The picture is going crazy viral on social media.

Kajal Aggarwal marked her first Mother’s Day with son Neil with a special Instagram post. On Sunday morning, the actor shared the first pic of the little one where she can be seen cradling him in her arms.

Tollywood actress Samantha wished her co-star Vijay Deverakonda as he turned a year older on May 9. Taking to Instagram, Sam dropped an adorable photo of her posing with the Liger star. “Happy birthday #LIGER @TheDeverakonda. You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year.Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a first glimpse of their newborn daughter Malti Marie on Instagram on Mother’s Day.

On Mother’s Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated the occasion with her two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Sharing a cute photo, Bebo wrote, “The length and breadth of my life Happy Mother’s Day.”

Gauri Khan has revealed what she received from her daughter, Suhana Khan, on Mother’s Day. The star kid sent her mom a gorgeous bouquet and a note that read, “Happy Mother’s Day Maa. I love You, Suhana.”