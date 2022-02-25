Trending pics: Salman Khan meets GF, Priyanka Chopra’s newborn’s room & more

Mumbai: From new releases to celeb outings to social media updates and more, entertainment industry rains with photos almost everyday. Been excited for all those moments, but missed it out? Worry not! We have got you covered everything in today’s trending pics segment.

Hollywood superstar Samantha Lockwood, who is rumoured to be dating Salman Khan, took to her Instagram to share a photo with the actor and it is creating a buzz in the town. The two were all smiling while posing for the cameras. She wrote, “So great meeting you and yours on my trip to India @beingsalmankhan. Congrats on your well-deserved Joy Award for #personalityoftheyear as well as your current and upcoming successes. Stay forever GOLDEN!”

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently shared multiple photos on Instagram, and captioned her post as, “Photo dump.” While there are six photos that the actress has shared, the one that has grabbed everyone’s attention is a picture with teddies and a murti of Lord Krishna. Netizens are wondering whether the actress just gave a glimpse of her daughter’s room. Check it out below.

Salman Khan, who is currently in Dubai for Dabangg Tour, is seen trying to make his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat dance to the song ‘Allah Duhai’ from his movie Race 3 in the viral video. Watch below.

Newly-married couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar paid a visit to Indian spiritual leader, Sadhguru to seek his blessings. The Naagin actress shared pictures from their meeting on social media.

Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, shared a set of beautiful pictures from her ‘godh bharai’ on Instagram. “Mommy training: Learning about strengths you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed!” she captioned the post.

Jasmin Bhasin shared a mushy picture with Aly Goni on Instagram. Sharing a heartfelt caption to wish her boyfriend on his birthday, she wrote, “This is how I want to hold you forever my shining star. You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for. My priceless reward that I’ll never give away. You make me shine, give me soo much confidence and support me in ways which are unbelievable sometimes. You filled me up with your light and positivity in life. I love you. With you by my side I feel it’s just the beginning and there sooo much to achieve and build in life.Happy birthday @alygoni”.