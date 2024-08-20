Trending pics: Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed’s romantic Swiss holiday

Islamabad: Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik is currently on a picturesque holiday in Switzerland with his wife, actress Sana Javed. The couple recently shared some stunning photos from their trip on Instagram.

The photos, taken in the stunning location of Interlaken, Switzerland, showcase Sana and Shoaib enjoying a serene boat ride amidst breathtaking mountain scenery. Shoaib Malik is seen dressed casually in a white shirt, shorts, and comfortable shoes, while Sana Javed looks effortlessly chic in a white shirt paired with blue jeans and white joggers. She completes her look with a black sports cap and loose, flowing hair. Both are seen sporting stylish sunglasses.

In the caption of the photos, Shoaib simply wrote, “Together.”

The couple’s pictures drew admiration from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Senior Pakistani actress Saba Faisal commented, “MashaAllah, looking like made for each other. Hamaisha aap dono ki picture dekh kar lagta hai He protect you.”

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed tied the knot in a private nikah ceremony earlier this year in January, a marriage that surprised many. Shoaib was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he shares a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Check out more snaps from their romantic Swiss getaway!