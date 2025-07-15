Hyderabad: Rebel Star Prabhas, popularly known as ‘Darling’ by fans, was recently spotted at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad. Known for maintaining a low profile and rarely appearing in public outside of film promotions, this unexpected outing created a huge buzz. He walked in casually with no security fuss, making it even more surprising for fans who were thrilled to see him in such a natural setting.

Fan-Clicked Photo Goes Viral

A candid picture clicked by a fan inside the theatre went viral within minutes. Fans took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), flooding it with emotional and fun reactions.

Watched Brad Pitt’s F1 with Prashanth Neel

What made the moment even more exciting? Director Prashanth Neel, who helmed Salaar, was right by Prabhas’ side. The duo watched the Hollywood action-drama F1, starring Brad Pitt. The movie, based on Formula One racing, has been winning hearts worldwide, and the sight of Prabhas enjoying it like any other moviegoer was a treat for fans.

Fueling Speculations About Salaar 2

With Prabhas and Prashanth Neel spotted together, fans couldn’t help but wonder if they were discussing Salaar: Part 2 during their meet. Although no official statement has been made, this sighting definitely reignited the hype around the much-awaited sequel.

On the Work Front

Prabhas has a busy schedule ahead with major films like The Raja Saab, Spirit, Salaar 2, and a patriotic drama with Hanu Raghavapudi. Fans are thrilled, especially with Spirit where he plays a powerful cop under Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s direction.