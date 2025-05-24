Trending reels: 10th Street Coffee, Hyderabad’s viral tiniest cafe

Hyderabad’s Instagram is no stranger to cafes going viral. Every now and then, a new spot pops up with garden areas, curated corners, delicious food and more. But the latest cafe to take over our FYP and feed is different. It is barely the size of a closet.

Explore 10th Street Coffee, a newly opened micro-cafe in Jubilee Hills that is quickly becoming the city’s most-talked-about pitstop. Why? Because it can be confidently called Hyderabad’s tiniest cafe, which is also making a big statement.

Inspired by Mumbai’s Subko Mini?

Occupying a space no larger than a few square feet, 10th Street Coffee isn’t trying to compete with the city’s sprawling cafes. Instead, it draws inspiration from Mumbai’s Subko Mini at Art and Charlie, which might possibly be India’s smallest cafe. This iconic spot is known for its micro-footprint, curated coffees and focus on design.

Now, much like its counterpart, 10th Street Coffee also embraces minimalism and quality over clutter. With just a counter, a clean aesthetic, and barely enough room to turn around, the cafe manages to deliver a limited but thoughtful menu, featuring crowd favourites like cold brews, iced lattes, cold coffees, croissants and banana breads.

Inside the tiniest cafe of Hyderabad

But it’s not just the coffee pulling crowds. It’s the entire vibe. The cafe’s muted branding, minimalist look, and photogenic setup are clearly built for content—and it’s working. Influencers, bloggers, and passersby are invited in to snap a story or reel, turning this tiny café into a full-blown viral moment.

In a city known for its lavish lounges and themed eateries, 10th Street Coffee is a bold shift. It leans into the less-is-more mindset, offering a refreshing, modern-day coffee experience in the most compact form.

Have you been to this cafe yet? Comment your thoughts about it.