Trending: Unseen Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan photos from wedding

Islamabad: Every entertainment industry has its iconic on-screen pairings, and Pakistani entertainment is no different. Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan are one such beloved duo, much like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Bollywood. Whether they share the screen or simply appear together in an off-screen picture, the two never fail to delight their fans.

Now, some unseen pictures of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan from a celebrity wedding have surfaced online and are winning the internet. The photos are from the dholki celebrations of filmmaker Asim Raza’s daughter, Maryam Raza.

In the pictures, Mahira looks stunning in a pink Pakistani outfit, while Fawad Khan looks dashing in a white kurta paired with a shawl. The two can be seen enjoying the celebrations, and fans are loving the glimpse of the popular duo together.

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The pictures were shared by the wedding photographer on Instagram months after the celebrations, and have now started going viral on social media. Maryam Raza tied the knot in early February 2026 in Karachi, with several prominent names from the Pakistani entertainment industry attending the wedding festivities.

For fans of Mahira and Fawad, the pictures are particularly special as the duo remains one of the most loved pairs in Pakistani entertainment.

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan first won hearts together in the iconic television drama Humsafar (2011). They later reunited for the blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022) and were seen together again in the romantic drama Neelofar (2025).