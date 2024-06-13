Trending video: Anushka Sharma gets angry during Ind Vs Pak match

Mumbai: A recent video capturing Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s intense reaction during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match has gone viral, stirring up a storm on social media. The match, which took place at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9, 2024, saw India clinch a nail-biting victory by six runs.

However, it was Anushka Sharma’s heated discussion that caught the attention of fans and speculators alike. In the video, the actress seems visibly upset, pointing and showing her frustration.

The footage shows Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands to support her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, engaged in what appears to be a heated exchange with an unidentified man.

However, the context of her outburst remains unclear. The actress, known for her expressive nature, has not yet commented on the incident. The video has sparked a broader conversation about the intense emotions that sports events, particularly high-stakes matches like India vs Pakistan, can evoke among spectators.

Anushka and Virat, who got married in 2017, welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and their son Akaay on February 15, 2024. The couple joyfully announced the birth of their baby boy in a joint statement, expressing their happiness and love for their growing family.

Anushka Sharma’s Upcoming Movie

Apart from her family commitments, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her acting comeback. She will be seen in the sports film ‘Chakda Xpress’ a biopic based on former Indian women’s cricket team player, Jhulan Goswami. The film is set to release on Netflix and marks Anushka’s return to the silver screen after her last appearance in Zero back in 2018.