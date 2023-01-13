Trial begins over death of two BJP workers in Tikunia violence

Lakhimpur Kheri: Trial in the Tikunia violence case related to the death of two BJP workers and a driver began in the court of additional district judge I (ADJ-I) Sunil Kumar Verma on Friday.

The prosecution produced Sumit Jaiswal, the complainant in the case, as a witness in the court, additional district government counsel Rajesh Kumar Singh told PTI.

The statement of the prosecution witness, Jaiswal, was recorded, and he was cross-examined by defence counsels, he said. Singh said the cross-examination could not be summed up following which the judge fixed January 25 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The violence in the Tikunia police station limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri district on October 3, 2021, had led to the killing of eight people, including four farmers, a journalist, two BJP workers and a driver, and injuries to several others.

Police had lodged two FIRs in this connection.

Jagjeet Singh had filed a complaint (on the basis of which FIR number 219 was lodged) over the deaths of four farmers and a journalist in the incident, naming Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, as the prime accused.

A cross-FIR (number 220) was lodged by Sumit Jaiswal in connection with the deaths of two BJP workers and a driver against some unidentified persons.