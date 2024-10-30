Tribal girl gets Telangana govt support to pursue medical career

Sai Shraddha, had secured 103 in NEET exam in the ST category, but was facing difficulties in meeting the financial requirement for medical admissions.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy handing over financial assistance to Sai Shraddha for her MBBS education
Hyderabad: A tribal student from Jainoor mandal, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, received financial help to pursue her MBBS studies from Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. The state government on Wednesday, October 30 provided financial aid for her college admission fees, on behalf of the state government.

Sai Shraddha, hailing from Jendaguda village of Jainoor mandal had secured 103 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category but was facing difficulties in meeting the financial requirement for admissions.

Upon coming across the student’s situation, CM Reddy assured that the state government would provide Sai Shraddha with all the necessary assistance for her admission.

On Wednesday, Sai Shraddha and her parents met the chief minister at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and received a cheque to secure her admission.

Revanth Reddy assured that the state government is responsible for ensuring Sai Shraddha’s dreams are fulfilled. Shraddha and her parents thanked the chief minister for the gesture.

