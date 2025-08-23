Tribal man locked, starved and beaten for five days in Kerala

A case under the SC/ST Act has been registered.

Published: 23rd August 2025 4:19 pm IST
A 54-year-old tribal man was allegedly confined, assaulted, and starved for nearly a week by his employer and colleagues for drinking liquor in Kerala’s Pallakad district.

Chambukkuzhi Vellayan, a resident of Moochakundu, belongs to the Eravallan community. He was employed as a daily wage labourer at a private firm near Muthalamada village.

On August 17, he allegedly consumed alcohol, angering his boss, Prabhu. As a punishment, they confined him in a room and tortured him for five days until locals rescued him on August 21.

He is currently under medical care at the Palkkad District Hospital.

According to Muthalmada grama panchayat member, Kalpana Devi, Vellayan was provided food only once a day and subjected to indiscriminate beating.

The police have confirmed that the residence does not own a valid license, which is also now under investigation. A case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered. Prabhu is currently on the run.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd August 2025 4:19 pm IST

