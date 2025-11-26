Tributes paid to martyrs on 26/11 anniversary in Mumbai

Mumbai/New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday paid floral tributes at the police headquarters to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

In their messages on the 17th anniversary of the attacks that claimed 166 lives, President Droupadi Murmu asked all citizens to reaffirm their commitment to combat terrorism, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah underlined the Narendra Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and state minister Ashish Shelar also paid tributes at the martyrs’ memorial on the premises of the Police Commissioner’s Office in south Mumbai. Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and other officials were also present.

Family members of the policemen who lost their lives during the terror attack also paid homage to the fallen heroes on the occasion.

In his message in Hindi on X, Union minister Shah said terrorism is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race.

“I pay my respects to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while facing the Mumbai terrorist attacks, and I offer my tributes to all the people who lost their lives in the cowardly attack. The Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India’s anti-terrorism campaigns,” he said.

President Murmu also took to X to remember the martyrs.

“On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country. The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude,” she said.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. Let us move forward together on the path of progress with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India,” the president added.

As many as 166 people lost their lives and more than 300 were injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

The armed militants of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered the city via the sea and carried out a series of coordinated attacks at multiple high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station, and Nariman House.

The attacks prompted global condemnation and led to significant changes in India’s counter-terrorism measures.

On Wednesday, several people also paid homage at CSMT, Cama and Albless Hospital, and other locations in Mumbai targeted by the Pakistani terrorists.

They also paid respects at “Prerana Sthal”, the statue of Assistant Sub Inspector Tukaram Ombale, who fought with terrorists with a lathi and was killed while catching alive terrorist Ajmal Kasab at Girgaon Chowpatty.

In the evening, the National Security Guard (NSG) has organised a commemorative “Neverever” memorial and pledge gathering at Gateway of India, in which family members of the victims will also participate along with the citizens of Mumbai.

In a statement posted on X, the US Embassy in India said it honours the memory of the victims and stands in solidarity with the survivors and families.

“The United States has long supported India’s efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice,” it said, noting that the US extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India this year for his role in planning the horrific attack which claimed the lives of six American citizens among others.

“Rana’s extradition is a critical step toward seeking justice for the victims who were killed in the heinous attacks and their families. As we remember the victims of 26/11, we reaffirm our determination to continue to fight against acts of terror together with the Government of India to ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” the US Embassy said.