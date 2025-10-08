Hyderabad: Triptii Dimri has quickly become one of Bollywood’s most talked-about actresses, thanks to her back-to-back successes and captivating screen presence. From Bulbbul to Animal, she has steadily risen to stardom, earning a massive fan following and the title of the “new national crush.”

With her natural charm, powerful performances, and relatable off-screen personality, Triptii has cemented her place as one of the most promising stars of her generation.

Triptii Joins Prabhas in Spirit

Recently, Triptii joined the cast of Spirit, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s highly anticipated action drama starring Prabhas. The role was initially offered to Deepika Padukone, who later stepped away from the project due to creative and financial differences.

Reports suggested that Deepika requested shorter working hours after motherhood, a profit share, and a higher fee, which could not be accommodated by the production team. Following her exit, Triptii was officially announced as the female lead, reuniting her with Vanga after the blockbuster success of Animal.

Her Instagram Like That Spoke Volumes

While the Spirit casting stirred buzz online, Triptii made headlines again for a quiet yet powerful move. She liked an Instagram reel that defended Deepika Padukone against “negative PR” and false narratives circulating online.

The video, shared by celebrity saree draper Dolly Jain, revealed Deepika’s incredible professionalism during the filming of Nagada Sang Dhol in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Dolly shared how Deepika performed the song barefoot, wearing a 30 kg lehenga, and continued dancing even as her feet bled.

Triptii’s simple “like” was enough to shift the tone of the ongoing conversation. Fans saw it as a gesture of support and solidarity between two actresses often pitted against each other by the media. “Graceful and classy, this is how you handle controversy,” one fan wrote. Others praised her for showing empathy and maturity, saying, “She knows if it’s Deepika today, it could be her tomorrow.”

Amid the drama surrounding Spirit and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cryptic posts hinting at a fallout with Deepika, Triptii’s move stood out. Instead of feeding into the gossip, she chose grace. Her action reminded fans that women in the industry can support each other despite media narratives designed to create rivalry.

What’s Next for Triptii Dimri

With Spirit alongside Prabhas and several upcoming projects in her lineup, Triptii’s star continues to soar. She’s not just being celebrated for her beauty and performances but also for her humility and authenticity. In an industry often ruled by noise, Triptii Dimri’s quiet strength is making the loudest impact.