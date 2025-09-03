Tripura MLA accuses Telangana Guv’s son of death threat; BJP distances itself

Agartala: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) MLA Philip Reang on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against the son of Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and three others for threatening to kill him and his family members.

The TMP is an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, while Jishnu Dev Varma is a former deputy chief minister of the northeastern state.

In his complaint, Reang claimed that the incident, which is part of a “deep-rooted conspiracy”, happened inside the MLA Hostel in West Tripura’s Khajur Bagan area on the night of September 1.

“I was engaged in a discussion with my family members… (when) three persons appeared near the stairs of my quarter and wrongfully restrained me and started interfering in our family discussion,” the TMP legislator said in his written complaint to the New Capital Complex (NCC) police station.

Reang alleged that when he asked them to leave, “they became more aggressive and started uttering violent, abusive words targeting me, mentioning to split my throat.”

He alleged that the three persons, including Pathik Dev Varma, son of the Telangana governor, came out of the quarters of BJP MLA Promode Reang and said “they would bring 400 to 500 BJP workers to kill me and my family members.”

Asserting that he “saved his life” by taking shelter in the quarters of fellow TMP legislator Biswajit Kalai, Reang said in the complaint that he and his family members were feeling insecure following the threat.

The BJP is yet to respond to the allegation.

BJP washes off hands of Telangana Guv’s son’s controversy

Speaking to reporters, Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said, “Soon after the incident, necessary steps were taken. DGP Anurgag Dhankar, West Tripura’s SP Namit Pathak and Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Paul visited the MLA Hostel in Khejur Bagan and spoke to the legislator.”

Asserting that the police will take appropriate action against those who are trying to disrupt the law and order situation, he said the BJP doesn’t promote or support such acts.

“The law will take its own course in the incident to ensure justice because the government has zero tolerance for any kind of crime,” he said.

Jishnu Dev Varma, a senior BJP leader, was the deputy chief minister of Tripura. He became the governor of Telangana in July last year.

