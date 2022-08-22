Tripura BJP VP’s vehicle caught with cannabis, seized by cops

The Tripura police launched an investigation against the Vice President of BJP state committee Mangal Debbarma on Monday following the recovery of a huge consignment of cannabis from his vehicle in Dhalai district on Sunday night on his way to Kamalpur.

His vehicle was detained but he was released later at night.

Although he denied his involvement and knowledge about the consignment, local people compelled police to detain him at the police station.

Debbarma however, denied his involvement in the case and said, “Some vested interest groups hatched conspiracy against him to ruin his political career. Neither I nor my driver is aware of the consignment in the back of my vehicle. Taking advantage of our absence, somebody pushed the cannabis packet into the back of his car. Those are informed by the police, otherwise how come the police got to know, which I don’t know.”

However, BJP leaders here said that they are always in favour of fair investigation and if Mangal is found guilty certainly he should be booked as per law. The BJP considered the incident as a conspiracy to defame the party.

Sources said the local villagers found the vehicle loaded with approximately 400 Kilograms of cannabis and forced the police to raid the car. Mangal Debbarma was inside his car during the police raid but somehow he escaped the spot immediately. Later, the police took him to the police station.

The villagers complain that the police are also helping the smugglers in the smuggling of cannabis on the Khowai to Kamalpur road and some VIP vehicles, cars of the leaders and officers were used for transporting the contraband items.