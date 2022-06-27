Tripura violence: Congress to send delegation of MPs to state

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday condemned the attack on the party office in Tripura and decided to send a three-member delegation of MPs, led by its Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, to the state.

The delegation, which also includes Gaurav Gogoi and Naseer Hussain, will visit Tripura on Monday to take stock of the situation and will submit a report.

The Congress also demanded an apology from BJP President J.P. Nadda and an investigation by the Home Ministry.

In a statement, party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said that the party “strongly condemns the mindless attack on Congress Bhawan and brutal assault on Tripura PCC President, Birajit Sinha and other Congress workers by BJP goons, after the thumping victory of Congress party candidate Sudip Roy Barman in the Agartala bypoll”.

“If the state government is unable to handle law and order then President’s Rule will be necessary. We urge the authorities to take strict action against the culprits and ensure safety to Congress Party offices and office bearers,” it added

