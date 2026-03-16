Hyderabad: South Indian actors Trisha Krishnan and Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, have once again found themselves at the centre of relationship rumours. The two stars have been making headlines for quite some time over their alleged relationship, and fresh speculation about their possible marriage has now surfaced on social media.

The buzz gained momentum recently after Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam reportedly filed for divorce. According to reports, the petition mentioned that the actor had been involved in an “extra-marital affair,” though no name was officially revealed.

Viral post sparks marriage rumours

Amid the ongoing speculation, a fan-made Instagram reel claiming that Vijay and Trisha might soon get married went viral on social media. The post suggested that the two actors could make their relationship official after upcoming elections.

What caught the attention of netizens was the reaction of Trisha’s mother, Uma Krishnan. Social media users noticed that she had reportedly liked the viral reel discussing the actress’s possible wedding. A screenshot of the same later circulated on Reddit, further fuelling the rumours.

Vijay and Trisha spotted together

Trisha and Vijay were recently seen together at a wedding reception. The event was reportedly hosted for the son of film producer Kalpathy Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh.

A video from the reception has been widely shared online, showing Vijay arriving at the venue while Trisha was seen walking just behind him. Their appearance together soon after the divorce reports grabbed the attention of fans and attendees alike.

Vijay reacts to divorce controversy

Meanwhile, Vijay recently addressed the ongoing controversy during a rally of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Without directly naming anyone, the actor-politician spoke about the allegations surrounding him and urged supporters not to get affected by such issues.

“There are some issues running around in the recent past, isn’t it? I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process. In fact, I get hurt when I see you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let’s get involved in people’s problems. Don’t get hurt about that problem—it’s not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen,” he said.

However, Vijay did not comment on the rumours about his alleged relationship with Trisha.

Claims remain unverified

While the rumours about Vijay and Trisha possibly tying the knot continue to circulate online, there has been no official confirmation from either of the actors or their families regarding the claims.

It is also worth noting that Siasat.com could not independently verify the wedding rumours at the time of publishing.