Trouble in Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship?

Mumbai: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in telly ville. The two actors, who fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15, have been dating for a while now and they never fail to shell out major relationship goals to their fans with their adorable social media posts and PDA.

However, rumors are now rife that the couple is going through a rough patch in their relationship. Hot buzz in the industry suggests that Karan and Tejasswi are heading for a breakup. It all started after Karan’s recent cryptic tweet went viral.

On Tuesday night, Karan Kundrra took to his Twitter to share a ‘shayari’. He wrote, “na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota.”

While Karan didn’t mention Tejasswi or their relationship in the tweet, many fans speculate that it is an indirect jibe at his girlfriend, Tejasswi. Moreover, several social media users claimed that the couple is heading for separation soon.

“No but dude why you don’t you call her and talk to her instead of coming to Twitter to shade her???” one of the fans wrote.

A second user wrote, “Congratulations @kkundrra u have successfully made a joke out of your relationship.”

“These two are fully fighting in public now? I just finished watching her interview and omg there is so much shade going on,” another user shared.

“I don’t think their relationship is going long. They have some communication issue. First they should clarify the problems in their mind wth each other otherwise it is good to end this now. Other wise after marriage it lead to their di….” one of the tweets read.

A few TejRan fans supported the couple and slammed other social media users for spreading fake rumours.

Karan Kundrra’s cryptic tweet came only after the Naagin 6 actress interview went viral, where she spoke about how she doesn’t need permission from Karan for signing any projects. Not just this, she even took a dig at how her show is more successful than a two-hero show that Karan is part of right now named Ishq Me Ghayal.

However, neither Karan nor Tejasswi have confirmed or denied the reports yet.

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love on Bigg Boss 16 in 2022 and have been inseparable ever since. However, if the rumors are true, it would shock the TejRan fans who have been rooting for their relationship.