Troubles for Salman Khan, Karan Johar’s film, who quit?

Mumbai: In 2023, there was a lot of excitement in Bollywood about Salman Khan and Karan Johar working together on ‘The Bull’. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, this marked the first time the two had collaborated in 25 years.

The film was initially scheduled to start production in November 2023 but was delayed multiple times. After lengthy discussions, filming is now set to begin in May. Despite this latest development, there are now reports that Salman Khan has exited the movie.

As per a source close to Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar sought an extension from Salman until July, leading Salman to prioritize his collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss, which is scheduled to start in May 2024.

The source revealed, “After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan.”

The repeated delays have been attributed to fate by Salman, leading him to suggest moving on from the film. A bystander shared, “Bhai said, ‘Destiny doesn’t want this film to happen, so let’s move on.’ Karan is exploring newer ideas for a collaboration with Salman.”

On the work front, there’s also been a lot of buzz about Salman Khan’s next movie with Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by AR Murugadoss. The superstar will soon be seen collaborating with them for his next. Slated to release in 2025, Murugadoss recently opened up about the film.