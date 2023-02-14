TRS assures to install Ambedkar statue at Panjagutta intersection

Hyderabad: Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao has agreed to install a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Panjagutta intersection, former Rajya Sabha member V Hanmantha Rao has said.

Hanumantha Rao along with Bhatti Vikramarka met KTR and made a representation on the installation of the statue. According to Hanumantha Rao, KTR said that the government will install the statue at Panjagutta intersection on its own. KTR also agreed to build an auditorium in the name of Jyotirao Phule.

Leaders of the Jai Bhim organisation attempted to install the statue three years ago which was foiled and the statue was taken over by the police. Hanumantha Rao has been fighting for the installation of the statue for the last three years. The court directed the police to hand over the statue.

Hanumantha Rao said he requested KTR to install the ready-made statue on behalf of the government. The issue was raised by Congress members in the Assembly.