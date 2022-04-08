TRS dharna against Center continued on second day over paddy procurement

Hyderabad: The TRS continued its protest across Telangana for the second day on Thursday in order to put pressure on the central government for paddy procurement from the farmers of Telangana.

The TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao who participated in the protest in Sircilla criticized the Modi government for not procuring paddy from Telangana. He came down heavily on Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal for humiliating the people of Telangana as well as farmers by advising the Telangana Ministers’ delegation to make the people of Telangana consume broken rice. He said the people of the country will soon drive away from the BJP for its failure on all fronts.

The TRS will hold protests in all the villages across the State on Friday in support of the farmers’ demand that the Centre procure the entire paddy. On April 11, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to lead the day-long protest scheduled to be held in New Delhi. The Ministers and other elected representatives too will participate in the agitation.