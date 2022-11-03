TRS files case against unidentified miscreants over ‘fake calls’ of KCR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) social media wing filed a complaint against unidentified persons after mimicked audio clips of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s voice went viral.

In the audio clips, the impersonator is having a conversation with someone and discussing about the distribution of money among voters in the Munugude assembly Assembly constituency.

The audio clips were uploaded on Youtube.

The cybercrime police booked a case and are investigating.

Y Satish Reddy, TRS social media cell incharge tweeted “Kindly refrain from sharing fake news & do not fall in the trap of Paid BJP team.”