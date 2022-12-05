TRS grabbing farmers’ lands through Dharani: Congress’ Shabbir Ali

Kamareddy: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) PAC convener Mohammed Ali Shabbir has accused the TRS Government of illegally grabbing farmers’ land in the name of the Dharani portal.

He was addressing a massive dharna at the Kamareddy Collectorate on Monday as part of the Congress party’s State-wide agitation demanding the cancellation of the Dharani portal, waiver of crop loans and resolution of the Podu lands issue.

The Congress leader alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) was using Dharani as a tool to grab farmers’ land for his family and friends. He said complaints involving nearly 30 lakh acres of land have arisen after the introduction of Dharani.

Also Read Telangana: Double bedroom housing to be set up in Sangareddy in 2023

“KCR government is snatching away prime parcels of land by placing them under the prohibited zone. Those pieces of land are being sold to private companies in open auctions. Else, members of the KCR family are indirectly selling those lands to private parties. Congress party will not tolerate this injustice to farmers and will fight till Dharani is cancelled,” he announced.

Shabbir Ali also slammed the TRS Govt for not fulfilling its promise of waiving crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh. He said despite completing nearly four years in the second term, the government did not waive off crop loans. He demanded that sufficient funds should be allocated in the ensuing budget to waive off all crop loans in a single take.

He further demanded that the state government place the Agriculture Action Plan in the public domain and provide the necessary guidance, quality seeds and fertilizers and other facilities to the farmers. He said CM KCR should give an assurance to farmers that the State Government would procure their entire produce.

The Congress leader also demanded immediate resolution of the Podu lands issue. He said that the TRS created an unnecessary rift between the Tribals and Forest officials by creating a controversy over Podu lands. He said TRS was responsible for the murder of a forest officer in Kothagudem. He demanded that the State Government restore the rights of Tribals over forest land to put an end to the Podu land issue.