TRS leaders across Telangana protest against fuel price hike

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Nizamabad MLC Kavitha and other party leaders held protests against the Union Government across over hike in fuel and cooking gas prices at the Civil Supplies Office here, and at other parts of the state. She was accompanied by minister for Animal Husbandary Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Home minister Mahmood Ali.

The ex-MP later tweeted, “The GoI has imposed unreal fuel & LPG prices on India. The country is suffering from extreme inflation & unemployment. This is a punishing the common man. The Union Govt. should reverse roll back this decision. @trspartyonline will fight for the interests of people of India.”

TRS women’s wing of Suryapet joined the protests all across the state, accusing the union government of making LPG unaffordable to the poor and middle class. They burnt an effigy of Narendra Modi and raised slogans.

Suryapet Municipal Chairperson Perumalla Annapurna Srinivas carried an LPG cylinder on her shoulders.

During the protests by TRS women wing of Suryapet against LPG price hike and accusing the Modi Government of making the LPG Cylinder unaffordable to the poor & middle class, a woman carried the LPG gas cylinder like Baahubali.



Chaderghat Chaman saw TRS members protesting the fuel price hike.

Last week, the central government hiked the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs 50 per cylinder. A domestic cylinder, which previously cost Rs. 952, will now cost Rs. 1002. Following that, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) directed his party leaders to hold protests across the state.

The TRS chief has been on an offensive against the BJP at the Centre, and has been taking an aggressive stance against various policies of the central government in recent times.