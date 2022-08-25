TRS leadership apprehensive of CBI action against Kavitha

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 25th August 2022 1:48 pm IST
MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla

Hyderabad: Harmfulwake of the reports that the BJP-led central government is planning to initiate CBI action against TRS leaders particularly the relatives of the KCR family, chief minister is preparing to deal with any eventuality arising from such action.

After Kavitha’s name coming in the liquor scam, there is an apprehension that the CBI may include her in the inquiry.

According to reliable sources, the chief minister has given the responsibility to some of his trusted leaders and officials to find out the CBI and enforcement directorate’s plans.  

The services of the former bureaucrats who were related with the investigating agencies are being availed to plan preventive legal action.

According to the sources the chief minister said to his close allies that in view of the Munugode assembly bypoll they must be prepared to deal with any vengeful action by the central government. He said that if the central government uses central agencies to target TRS leaders the action may be more harmful to BJP interests.

KCR said that TRS has a long history of struggle to achieve separate Telangana.

Meanwhile, the  TRS leaders are beelining the home of Kavitha to express their solidarity with her after BJP allegations against her for being involved in liquor scam.

