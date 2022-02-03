TRS may strike deal with Prashant Kishor for 2023 assembly polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the 2023 assembly polls in the state. Now, the party is trying to rope in the election strategist Prashant Kishore not only for the assembly polls in the state but also for the Lok Sabha elections in April 2024.

It seems that the TRS party is not in a mood to take any risk after the defeat in the Huzurabad assembly by-election which was conducted after the resignation of Eatala Rajender.

As per a report published in the Times of India, both chief minister of Telangana state K. Chandrashekar Rao and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao had met the election strategist.

If TRS finalizes the deal, the strategist’s organization Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) will work with TRS.

Earlier, other parties including YSR Congress had roped in I-PAC. After signing a deal in 2019, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy managed to win the Assembly election in Andhra Pradesh.

KCR’s recent remark triggers opposition’s reaction

Ever since the victory in Dubbaka polls, BJP is eyeing to grab power in the state in the next assembly elections. On the other hand, Congress is trying to regain the lost status in the state.

Recently, KCR slammed BJP-led central government over the Union Budget 2022. He termed it as highly disappointing, directionless, useless, and purposeless.

He has also said that India needs to rewrite its Constitution to fulfill people’s expectations and to ensure that the country progresses to its full potential.

Reacting to his call to rewrite the Constitution, both Congress and BJP have called for protests.

State Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy announced a 48-hour protest programme from February 3 and called upon the party cadre to participate in it in large numbers.

The Congress leader alleged that KCR spoke the language of BJP as the saffron party has the plans to bring a new Constitution to deprive Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of reservations. Revanth Reddy also demanded that the Chief Minister should apologise for his remarks.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay alleged that KCR insulted the Constitution and announced that he will sit on a protest at BJP state office in Hyderabad on Thursday. He alleged KCR’s talk of new Constitution is a ploy to deny reservations for SCs and STs.