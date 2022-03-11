TRS MLC Kavitha advises employers to hire more women

Hyderabad: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha advised employers to hire more women keeping in mind that the pandemic affected them more and it led to many women not coming back to the workspace.

Speaking as a chief guest at the inauguration of the Second Edition of Business Women Expo 2022, BWE-2022 hosted jointly by Hitex and Confederation of Women Enterprises (COWE) India and TiE Hyderabad, Kavitha said that out of 47% of women who lost jobs, not many are likely to come back. ” The employability of women is less than 10% and the pandemic has directly affected women’s employment,” she added.

She urged corporates and employers to extend a helping hand to women to come back to work and advised to hire more women.

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha lighting up the lamp at the event. Photo: Twitter.

Kavitha said that she will work with organisations like COWE and focus on developing women’s entrepreneurship and policy advocacy. “Even though there are exclusive industrial parks for women-led businesses, there is a need for ten per cent reservation in every industrial corridor as well,” she added.

She also stressed the need to focus on creating awareness among women about the various government schemes. “Only 17 per cent of women are aware of the schemes introduced by the government. So, women’s bodies and industry associations should create awareness regarding these schemes. The most important thing is that women need access to financial institutions and this should be looked into,” she opined.

She further said that according to World Bank only 21 per cent of women in India are working and if we compete with the world average, there will be a direct benefit to India’s GDP.

Mr Srikanth TG, Business Head, HITEX said that the value additions introduced in the second edition of Business Women Expo are B2B meets, Investor Connect, Job Drive, investor interface, participation of 150 exhibitors from across India.