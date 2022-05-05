TRS MLC Kavitha hits out at Rahul, Nadda on their scheduled visits to Telangana

Hyderabad: Ruling TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday criticised the scheduled visits of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP president J P Nadda to Telangana this week, saying it is only “political tourism”.

In the run-up to elections, many political tourists would visit the state but it is the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which truly works for people, she told reporters in Nizamabad.

Kavitha, daughter of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, hit out at Gandhi over his scheduled public meeting at Warangal on farmers’ issues during his Telangana visit, alleging that he is only playing politics.

“When Telangana’s paddy procurement issue was going on, we requested Rahul Gandhi ji to raise it in Parliament and to support Telangana farmers. He did not speak about Telangana and the farmers in Parliament. But, he is planning something here, a ‘Rythu Sangharshana Sabha’. This is nothing but politics,” she said.

Besides addressing a public meeting in Warangal, Gandhi would also visit Hyderabad during his two-day tour to the state.

Nadda is scheduled to address a public meeting in Mahabubnagar on Thursday as part of the ongoing ‘padayatra’ of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Kavitha, former Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad, also slammed sitting BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri for allegedly failing in his promise to establish a turmeric board in the district.

Arvind has failed to persuade the Union Government to establish the turmeric board, a long-pending demand of turmeric farmers in the region, she said.