TRS MP raises Secunderabad cantonment issue in Parliament

New Delhi: TRS MP BB Patil raised the issue of illegal closure of roads by the Local Military Authority (LMA) causing inconvenience to the locals in the Secunderabad Cantonment area in Parliament on Wednesday.

He also asked for the Centre’s intervention to find a permanent solution in this regard.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Patil said that over the period of time and due to development, the roads in that area of the city had been widened resulting in huge traffic. The state government proposes to construct flyovers and skyways in order to tackle the growing traffic demands.

“We request the Ministry of Defence to issue instructions to the local cantonment officials to extend necessary cooperation in this regard and provide a permanent solution to these annoying issues at the earliest,” Patil said.

Locals of Secunderabad Cantonment Area have been protesting for days against the closure of 21 roads by the military authorities leading to huge inconvenience. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao, during the Question Hour in the State Assembly on March 12, had said that if the military authorities did not stop closing roads unnecessary then water and power supply would be cut off. The remark led to an uproar from the BJP.