TRS MPs walk out of Lok Sabha, demand debate on paddy procurement

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 5th April 2022 5:32 pm IST
New Delhi: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Parliament complex during the second part of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs walked out of a Budget session in the Parliament and chanted slogans to raise the issue of paddy procurement.

The MPs had given notices demanding for a debate in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on paddy procurement. However, debate on the issue was not approved, which led to them staging a walkout in protest during the second part of the budget session.

TRS MP Suresh Reddy demanded in the Rajya Sabha that there was a need to discuss the issue as some other states, including Odisha, were having trouble with the central government’s policy.

MS Education Academy

“The center has to answer this question. We have been demanding a debate for many days. Despite the adjournment resolution being passed on a daily basis, it was not allowed to be debated in both the Houses,” said the MP.

The TRS has decided to stage a massive protest in Delhi on the 11th of this month.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button