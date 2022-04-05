TRS MPs walk out of Lok Sabha, demand debate on paddy procurement

New Delhi: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs walked out of a Budget session in the Parliament and chanted slogans to raise the issue of paddy procurement.

The MPs had given notices demanding for a debate in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on paddy procurement. However, debate on the issue was not approved, which led to them staging a walkout in protest during the second part of the budget session.

TRS MP Suresh Reddy demanded in the Rajya Sabha that there was a need to discuss the issue as some other states, including Odisha, were having trouble with the central government’s policy.

“The center has to answer this question. We have been demanding a debate for many days. Despite the adjournment resolution being passed on a daily basis, it was not allowed to be debated in both the Houses,” said the MP.

The TRS has decided to stage a massive protest in Delhi on the 11th of this month.