TRS organizes protests against PM Modi’s Parliament speech

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) workers on Wednesday organized protests across the state against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the parliament in which he said that the Telangana statehood happened in a hasty manner behind closed doors.
Hashtag #ModienemyofTelangana trended on Twitter and the attack was led by TRS working President and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on the platform. On Tuesday, he condemned the comments made by PM Modi in Parliament and demanded that he apologise to people of Telangana.
TRS MPs both from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha protested in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament. They demanded an explanation from BJP on the reasons why PM Modi called the Telangana statehood bill was illegitimate when all parties supported it.