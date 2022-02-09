TRS organizes protests against PM Modi’s Parliament speech

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th February 2022 12:29 pm IST
TRS workers burning the effigy of PM Narendra Modi. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) workers on Wednesday organized protests across the state against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the parliament in which he said that the Telangana statehood happened in a hasty manner behind closed doors.

Hashtag #ModienemyofTelangana trended on Twitter and the attack was led by TRS working President and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on the platform. On Tuesday, he condemned the comments made by PM Modi in Parliament and demanded that he apologise to people of Telangana.

Also Read
Narendra Modi became PM by duping Advani and Jaitley: Revanth Reddy

TRS MPs both from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha protested in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament. They demanded an explanation from BJP on the reasons why PM Modi called the Telangana statehood bill was illegitimate when all parties supported it.

MS Education Academy
TRS MPs protesting inside the Parliament. Photo: Twitter.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button