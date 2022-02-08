Narendra Modi became PM by duping Advani and Jaitley: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress Chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of the nation not by building people’s movements but because of his management skills and by duping BJP leaders LK Advani and Arun Jaitley.

He also said that an illiterate who doesn’t even know the alphabet has become the Prime Minister of the country.

Revanth Reddy demanded that the Prime Minister apologize to the people of Telangana for delaying the statehood of Telangana and thereby leading to the sacrifices of people.

“In the Kakinada BJP meeting that happened in 1997, BJP promised the statehood with the slogan of ‘one vote two states but didn’t deliver on it. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, then BJP leader is a witness to that. At the same time, between 1999-2004, they made the formation of Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Chattisgarh happen. If back then, according to their own promise in Kakinada, if they had made the state of Telangana possible, the deaths of 1200 people would have been avoided. BJP is responsible for all this,” he said.

“By avoiding all this and blaming the congress party by saying that the erstwhile AP state division took place hastily, the PM has lowered the standard of debate, and people of this country has never seen a PM behave like this,” Revanth Reddy remarked.

This comes as a response to PM Modi’s address to the lower house on Monday.

PM Modi addressing the Lok Sabha had said that the congress party had divided the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in a hasty manner and that it lead to the injustice being done to the then state. The Prime Minister also said that he was never against the Telangana statehood but Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have faced severe problems because of the grand old party’s arrogance.

The TPCC Chief said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi delivered the state of Telangana by keeping in mind all the sacrifices that happened for the cause. “Even though the pressure was ample from the side of Andhra Pradesh, she didn’t budge. Sonia Gandhi took the decision with an iron fist and the formation of the state happened. Narendra Modi has disgraced the people of Telangana by speaking in such a manner and he should immediately apologize,” he demanded.

“The PM had promised special category status to Andhra Pradesh and has duped them. He also promised Bayyaram steel plant, Khajipet railway coach factory, Tribal University, 4000 megawatts capacity projects under NTPC.. and has never delivered on them. Is there a more shameless person than him? Prime Ministers like this should kill themselves by jumping in the Bay of Bengal,” he said.

He asked congress workers and people to burn the effigies of PM Modi and question state BJP leaders on the statements made in Lok Sabha that demeaned the people of the state.

“What are TRS MPs doing when PM Modi is speaking all this in the parliament? The people of Telangana are planning to bury KCR in a 100 feet hole and that is why Modi is trying to provocate Telangana sentiment back in people. TRS party is dead. People should notice and understand their drama,” Revanth said.