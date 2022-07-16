TRS to focus on target Modi strategy for next assembly election

Hyderabad: In order to register a hattrick Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to focus on target Modi and target central government poll strategy.

According to reliable sources, the poll strategist Prashant Kishore after a survey advised KCR to replicate Mamata Banerjee’s strategy by highlighting the central government’s injustice towards the state.

According to the report, the TRS and its ally the MIM always garner votes by following the target Narendra Modi strategy.

On the advice of Prashant Kishore, the TRS decided to target the Central Government and the Prime Minister to gain support of the people. The party believes that in order to gain the support of Muslim voters it is necessary to highlight the misgovernance of the Modi government.

During the past two assembly elections, Muslims supported TRS but now the situation has changed as Muslims are looking towards Congress once again and as a result, Congress is gaining ground in Muslim areas.

The TRS is busy in laying out a policy to highlight the non-fulfillment of Modi government’s promises to attract the weaker sections and Muslims.

It is pertinent to know that Mamata Banerjee targeted the Narendra Modi-led central government avoiding the Congress and left parties and won the election against heavy odds.

Prashant Kishor adviced KCR to highlight the misgovernance of Modi lead central government to convey a message to the people that this misgovernance is responsible for the state’s economic woes. If KCR succeeds in this strategy, TRS can make a hattrick by coming to power in the state for the third time.

The survey conducted by Prashant Kishore indicated that there is a disquiet among the people due to failure of the welfare schemes. The state government has stopped funds for many welfare schemes due to the bad economic situation.

KCR is likely to tour the districts when the monsoon situation improves to tell the people about the step motherly treatment of the central government towards the state.

The survey conducted by Prashant Kishore clearly shows that the current political mallieu is not in favor of TRS and that a snap poll will damage the prospects of the party.

The survey advised the chief minister to ignore the state BJP leadership and focus his attention solely on Modi and the Central Government. It also advised the TRS to avoid targeting congress as the party has a traditional vote bank in rural areas.

The Modi government can be blamed for depriving people of their pensions and other welfare schemes to gain people’s support.