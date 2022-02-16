TRS workers conduct last rites for TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy as protest

Hyderabad: Workers of the ruling TRS conducted the last rites ceremony for Telangana congress chief A Revanth Reddy as a protest to his remarks on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. They chanted ‘Revanth Reddy Amar Rahe’ (Long live Revanth Reddy) during the ceremony.
Revanth on Tuesday had asked the CM to celebrate his own 12-day death ceremony instead of a three-day birthday bash. He had also asked the Youth Congress leaders to celebrate the birthday of donkeys in all constituencies on the Chief Minister KCR’s birthday thereby registering a protest against the non-release of the job notifications.
TRS working President and Minister KT Rama Rao reacted to his comments on Wednesday morning and called Revanth a ‘PCC Cheap’.
“While our leader #KCR Garu is a statesman who transcended politics & defended the dignity of Late Rajiv Gandhi Ji when Assam CM uttered derogatory words; Now your PCC Cheap wishes death to our leader!
@RahulGandhi Ji, you’ve chosen the worst kind of Human. Hope he gets well soon,” he said and tagged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Twitter
TRS workers also organized protests against the remarks made by Revanth Reddy in various regions of the state.