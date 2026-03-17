Truck gets stuck at under construction skywalk in Hyderabad

It hit the staircase of the bridge and was stuck for a while.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th March 2026 11:31 am IST|   Updated: 17th March 2026 12:40 pm IST
Large truck trapped beneath a construction walkway on a busy Hyderabad street at night.
A Truck gets stuck at an under construction walkway in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A truck got stuck at an under construction walk way at Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam in the early hours of Tuesday, March 17, while trying to pass through the truss.

The incident reportedly occurred at 4:55 AM when the container hit the steel structure. The container hit the staircase of the bridge and was stuck for a while.

Staircase of the skywalk damaged by the truck

In a video shared online, police personnel are seen rushing to the spot to direct traffic and remove the container.

Subhan Haleem
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Speaking to Siasat.com, the Mehdipatnam police said they received no complaints from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) or anyone else so far.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th March 2026 11:31 am IST|   Updated: 17th March 2026 12:40 pm IST

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