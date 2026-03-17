Truck gets stuck at under construction walk way in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A truck got stuck at an under construction walk way at Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam in the early hours of Tuesday, March 17, while trying to pass through the truss.

The incident reportedly occurred at 4:55 AM when the container hit the steel structure. The container hit the staircase of the bridge and was stuck for a while.

In a video shared online, police personnel are seen rushing to the spot to direct traffic and remove the container.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Mehdipatnam police said they received no complaints from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) or anyone else so far.