Trump administration considers 5,000-person military base in Gaza: Report

Gaza Strip: The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering plans to establish a large military base in the Gaza Strip to support a proposed multinational security mission, according to a report by British newspaper The Guardian.

The report, based on contracting records linked to the newly formed Board of Peace, said the facility could accommodate around 5,000 personnel and would cover more than 350 acres.

The base is intended to function as the operational headquarters of a future International Stabilisation Force (ISF), which is expected to oversee security arrangements and assist in post-war governance in the enclave.

The Board of Peace, which is chaired by Trump and includes a leadership role for his son-in-law Jared Kushner, is envisioned as a governing body for Gaza during the reconstruction phase. The initiative is part of broader international efforts to stabilise the territory after months of conflict.

According to the report, the project would be carried out in phases and would eventually span an area of about 1,400 metres by 1,100 metres. The planned installation would include fortified structures such as bunkers, military equipment storage facilities and a small arms training range. The compound is also expected to be surrounded by barbed wire and guarded by 26 trailer-mounted armoured watchtowers.

The site has reportedly been identified in a flat area of southern Gaza that has been heavily affected by Israeli bombardment. A limited number of international construction firms with experience in conflict zones have already been invited to conduct site visits.

The ISF is expected to be a multinational force. Indonesia has indicated it could contribute thousands of troops, while several other countries have expressed interest in participating. The United Nations Security Council has authorised the creation of the force, assigning it responsibilities such as securing borders, maintaining stability, protecting civilians and supporting the development of Palestinian security institutions.

The documents cited in the report also outline technical measures, including geophysical surveys to detect tunnels or underground cavities. This reflects longstanding concerns about the extensive tunnel network developed by Hamas in Gaza.

In addition, the planning framework includes procedures for halting construction if human remains are discovered. Civil defence officials in Gaza have previously estimated that thousands of bodies remain buried beneath the rubble following months of airstrikes.

The White House in November 2025 refuted media reports suggesting the US was considering a large military base in Israel near the Gaza border to facilitate international ceasefire monitoring forces.

The reported plans come after a ceasefire agreement in Gaza took effect on October 10, based on a 20-point proposal put forward by Trump. The first phase of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. It also outlines the reconstruction of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing framework in the enclave without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 71,800 people and injured over 171,555 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.