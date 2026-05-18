Trump considers military action after US rejects Iran nuclear proposal

US President Donald Trump is considering possible military action against Iran after Washington rejected Tehran’s revised nuclear proposal, Axios reported on Monday, May 18. Trump is expected to meet senior national security officials on Tuesday, May 19, as negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme remain deadlocked.

According to Axios, US officials believe Iran’s latest proposal failed to meet key American demands regarding uranium enrichment and existing nuclear stockpiles. The report added that sanctions relief would depend on reciprocal commitments from Tehran.

Iran nuclear talks remain deadlocked

An Iranian source told Reuters that Washington had shown flexibility during ongoing discussions, including on restrictions linked to Iran’s nuclear programme.

The source said the United States had agreed to release only 25 per cent of Iran’s frozen funds under a phased arrangement, while Tehran continued demanding the full removal of sanctions and a permanent end to the conflict.

Tasnim News Agency reported that Washington had offered limited sanctions relief related to Iranian oil exports during negotiations, though Tehran continues to insist on lifting all restrictions.

Pakistan mediates between Iran and the US

Pakistan has remained central to mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei confirmed that Tehran’s updated proposal had been conveyed to the United States through Islamabad.

A Pakistani source told Reuters that both sides continued revising their positions as diplomatic pressure intensified.

Qatar backs Pakistan mediation efforts

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani reaffirmed support for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts during talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Qatar stressed the importance of maintaining regional stability and creating conditions for continued negotiations.

Turkiye urges diplomacy to prevent escalation

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara believed dialogue remained the only path to avoiding renewed conflict between Washington and Tehran.

He also emphasised the need to preserve the ceasefire and prevent wider regional instability.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

Pakistan deploys troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has reportedly deployed 8,000 troops, fighter jets and air defence systems to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence agreement, according to security and government sources.

Officials described the deployment as a precautionary measure aimed at strengthening Gulf security.

Iran tightens control over Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s newly established Persian Gulf Strait Authority warned that vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz without prior coordination would be considered in violation of regulations.

Iranian media claimed around 1,500 ships were awaiting permission from the Revolutionary Guard Navy to pass through the strategic waterway.

Iranian officials also threatened tighter oversight of internet cables passing through Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz

Germany calls for unrestricted passage through Hormuz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Tehran to ensure unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and avoid threats against neighbouring countries.

He also warned against attacks targeting sensitive infrastructure in the region.

Iraq investigates reported drone attack on Saudi Arabia

Iraq said it had opened an investigation after Saudi Arabia claimed drones targeting the kingdom had originated from Iraqi territory.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said air defence systems had not detected any drone launches within Iraqi airspace.

Hezbollah claims attacks on Israeli positions

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for attacks targeting Israeli military positions and vehicles in southern Lebanon, including drone operations near the border.

The group also claimed it had downed an Israeli aircraft near Aita al-Jabal.

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

The Israeli military said it had targeted more than 30 Hezbollah positions during the past 24 hours, including weapons depots, observation points and operational facilities.

Israeli forces also claimed to have killed Hezbollah fighters involved in attacks in southern Lebanon.

Israel issues evacuation warning in Burj Shemali

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee ordered residents of Burj Shemali near Tyre to evacuate ahead of planned operations against Hezbollah infrastructure.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 3,020 people had been killed and more than 9,000 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

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Lebanon condemns attack on UAE nuclear facility

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry condemned the targeting of the Barakah nuclear plant in the UAE, calling it a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law.

The ministry warned that attacks on nuclear facilities threatened regional security and stability.

Lebanese president calls for ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said negotiations should focus on securing an Israeli withdrawal, implementing a ceasefire and ensuring the return of displaced residents.

He warned that Lebanon could not endure another prolonged conflict.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (Photo: Reuters)

Netanyahu holds second security meeting in 24 hours

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a second security cabinet meeting within 24 hours amid escalating tensions involving Iran and Lebanon.

Senior ministers and military officials reportedly attended the discussions.

Trump attacks US media coverage of Iran conflict

Trump criticised several American media organisations, including CNN, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, accusing them of distorting coverage related to Iran and the wider conflict.

He claimed media outlets would portray Iran as victorious regardless of developments on the ground.

Adani settles US sanctions case linked to Iran

The US Treasury announced a USD 275 million settlement with Adani Enterprises over alleged sanctions violations involving Iranian liquefied petroleum gas shipments routed through a Dubai-based trader.

Reuters reported that related criminal fraud charges against the company could also be withdrawn.