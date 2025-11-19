Trump designates Saudi Arabia as major non-NATO ally

Washington: President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will designate Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally, revealing the decision while hosting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.

“Tonight, I’m pleased to announce that we’re taking our military cooperation to even greater heights by formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally, which is something that is very important to them,” Trump said.

He added, “And I’m just telling you now for the first time, because they wanted to keep a little secret for tonight.”

.@POTUS: "Tonight, I'm pleased to announce that we are taking our military cooperation to even greater heights by formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally."

Only 19 countries currently hold the designation, which offers expanded defence, intelligence, and security collaboration with Washington. Although it provides significant practical and financial advantages, it does not constitute a mutual defence treaty and can be withdrawn at any time.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the agreement comes within the framework of the strategic partnership and historical ties that have linked the two countries for more than 90 years, noting that it represents a pivotal step that strengthens the defense partnership and supports peace, security and prosperity in the region.

It also stated that both sides affirmed their commitment to developing joint military action.

The agreement said that Saudi Arabia and the United States are security partners capable of working together to confront escalating challenges, including deepening defense coordination, raising the level of readiness, and enhancing deterrence capabilities.

The Crown Prince’s trip is his first working visit to Washington since 2018, carried out on the instruction of King Salman and in response to an invitation from the US President, according to a statement issued by the Saudi Royal Court.

Footage broadcast by the Arabic Al-Ekhbariya channel showed the Crown Prince being received by Trump at the White House on Tuesday, November 18, amid a ceremonial welcome.