Trump, Epstein’s Titanic statue appears in Washington mall

Washington: A statue of United States President Donald Trump and late financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in a pose inspired by the 1997 movie, Titanic, appeared at the National Mall in Washington DC.

A video of the statue has gone viral on social media, showing onlookers shocked and stopping to gawk at the statue, reportedly mocking Trump. Several passersby took their phones out to capture the moment, and others had a good laugh.

The statue appears to mock Trump for his alleged close ties with Epstein, revealed in the Epstein Files. Titled “The King of the World,” its plaque read, “The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”

“This monument honours the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”

Around the premises, there were boards with pictures of Trump and Epstein with the bold caption “Make America Safe Again,” an apparent jibe at Trump’s slogan for his second Presidential term: MAGA, short for “Make America Great Again.”

A local told reporters that he makes sure to visit the mall whenever such a statue pops up. “I think it should be semi-permanent till he’s (Donald Trump) gone,” he said.

A new art installation by the anonymous artist collective Secret Handshake appeared this week on the National Mall in Washington, DC, depicting figures representing President Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/qYrqsoHk8y — Reuters (@Reuters) March 11, 2026

The Department of Justice of the US government had released a massive cache of documents, images, and videos of Epstein and his association with some of the world’s most prominent figures.