Trump leaves for Washington after meeting Chinese leader Xi in South Korea

Busan: President Donald Trump was returning to Washington after a face-to-face with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, the final day of a trip to Asia that was an opportunity for the leaders of the world’s two largest economies to stabilize relations after months of turmoil over trade issues.

Before they sat down for the 1 hour and 40 minute meeting there was a rough idea of the agenda, including tariffs, computer chips, rare earth minerals and other points of tension. Trump repeatedly said he expected to be able to reach a deal with Xi.

But there was no immediate word on their conversation once it ended. Trump boarded Air Force One after spending five days in three Asian countries. without speaking to reporters, and the White House did not make any announcements.

Trump’s aggressive use of tariffs since returning to the White House for a second term combined with China’s retaliatory limits on exports of rare earth elements have given the meeting newfound urgency. There is a mutual recognition that neither side wants to risk blowing up the world economy in ways that could jeopardize their own country’s fortunes.

Aboard Air Force One on his way to South Korea, Trump told reporters he may reduce tariffs that he placed on China earlier this year related to its role in making fentanyl.

“I expect to be lowering that because I believe that they’re going to help us with the fentanyl situation,” Trump said, later adding, “The relationship with China is very good.”

The meeting was held in Busan, South Korea, a port city about 76 kilometers south from Gyeongju, the main venue for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.