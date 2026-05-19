Trump says ‘good chance’ of Iran nuclear deal after US pauses strike plan

As the US-Israeli war on Iran entered its 81st day on Tuesday, May 19, US President Donald Trump said that there was a “very good chance” of reaching a nuclear agreement with Tehran after Washington postponed a planned military attack.

Speaking during a healthcare affordability event at the White House, Trump said the United States would be “probably satisfied” with a deal that prevents Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

He said the planned strike was delayed following what he described as a “very positive development” in talks with Tehran.

Also Read Trump considers military action after US rejects Iran nuclear proposal

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the decision came after appeals from the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Trump said the Gulf leaders informed him that “serious negotiations” were underway and expressed confidence that a deal acceptable to the United States, the Middle East and beyond could be reached.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social post on postponing planned military action against Iran.

He added that the proposed agreement would importantly ensure “no nuclear weapons for Iran”.

US military on standby

Trump said he had instructed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Daniel Caine and the US military not to proceed with the planned attack scheduled for Tuesday.

However, he warned that American forces had also been directed to remain prepared for a “full, large-scale assault” against Iran at a moment’s notice if negotiations fail to produce an acceptable outcome.

In a separate statement, Trump said the United States had been preparing for a major military operation against Iran, but the decision had been postponed “for a short time or maybe forever”.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme and fears of wider instability across the Middle East.