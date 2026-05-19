Trump says ‘good chance’ of Iran nuclear deal after US pauses strike plan

The latest developments come amid mounting regional tensions and renewed international efforts to prevent a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2026 8:07 am IST
Donald Trump at a press event, delivering a speech in a professional environment.
US President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

As the US-Israeli war on Iran entered its 81st day on Tuesday, May 19, US President Donald Trump said that there was a “very good chance” of reaching a nuclear agreement with Tehran after Washington postponed a planned military attack.

Speaking during a healthcare affordability event at the White House, Trump said the United States would be “probably satisfied” with a deal that prevents Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

He said the planned strike was delayed following what he described as a “very positive development” in talks with Tehran.

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In a Truth Social post, Trump said the decision came after appeals from the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Trump said the Gulf leaders informed him that “serious negotiations” were underway and expressed confidence that a deal acceptable to the United States, the Middle East and beyond could be reached.

Screenshot of Donald Trump’s Truth Social post announcing delay of planned US attack on Iran amid nuclear talks.
Donald Trump’s Truth Social post on postponing planned military action against Iran.

He added that the proposed agreement would importantly ensure “no nuclear weapons for Iran”.

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US military on standby

Trump said he had instructed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Daniel Caine and the US military not to proceed with the planned attack scheduled for Tuesday.

However, he warned that American forces had also been directed to remain prepared for a “full, large-scale assault” against Iran at a moment’s notice if negotiations fail to produce an acceptable outcome.

In a separate statement, Trump said the United States had been preparing for a major military operation against Iran, but the decision had been postponed “for a short time or maybe forever”.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme and fears of wider instability across the Middle East.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2026 8:07 am IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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