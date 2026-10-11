Trump says Russia, Ukraine agree to immediate energy ceasefire

The White House did not immediately clarify the president's post or add detail.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:
Trump says Russia, Ukraine agree to immediate energy ceasefire
Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday, October 11, said Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an “energy ceasefire” without offering specifics on terms. Neither side immediately commented on such an agreement.

The announcement comes a day after Trump blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for attacking diesel facilities in Russia and contributing to a global shortage. Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly attacked each other’s energy infrastructure during the war.

Trump’s brief post said only that the ceasefire takes effect immediately and that both sides had agreed to it. “Do not break it!” he said in his social media post.

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The White House did not immediately clarify the president’s post or add detail.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:

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